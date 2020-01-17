Santa Maria Public Library to hold seed planting program

The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting the public to attend the monthly meeting of the Garden Club for a seed planting program on Jan. 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The program, held inside the library's Shepard Hall, is free and open to all ages.
Library staff will be on hand to guide patrons through the planting process. All seeds and materials are provided.
The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.