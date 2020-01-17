Santa Maria Public Library to hold seed planting program

The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting the public to attend the monthly meeting of the Garden Club for a seed planting program on Jan. 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The program, held inside the library's Shepard Hall, is free and open to all ages.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Library staff will be on hand to guide patrons through the planting process. All seeds and materials are provided.

The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0