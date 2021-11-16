The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting two upcoming presentations for community members focused on online job searching and using the LinkedIn Learning database.
The online job search presentation will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Shepard Hall at the Main Branch Library.
During the presentation, library staff will demonstrate how to locate and apply to jobs on the internet to give participants hands-on experience to kick off their job search.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the library also will host a LinkedIn Learning presentation in the Main Branch Library's Learning Center.
Library staff will instruct attendees how to utilize the LinkedIn Learning database, which offers over 16,000 online courses focused on various skill sets, ranging from good interview practices to using Microsoft Excel, all taught by real-world professionals.
Registration is required for both events, and a library card is required for the LinkedIn Learning presentation. Patrons interested in attending either presentation can register online via the library’s events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.