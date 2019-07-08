The Santa Maria Public Library will host free bike clinics from 3 to 5 p.m. in Lavagnino Plaza in front of the library on Friday and July 26.
Community members can bring in their bicycles and a representative from Bici Centro Santa Maria will be on hand to assist them in learning how to repair the bicycle. Tools and consumables will be provided free of charge.
The events are supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
The library, located 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.