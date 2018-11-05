The Santa Maria Public Library will host author Steve Corbett on Thursday to discuss his book “Blood Red Syrah: a Gruesome California Wine Country Thriller.”
The event — which will take place in Shepard Hall — runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and Corbett will be available for book signings at the end of the talk.
The Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Library’s information desk at 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.