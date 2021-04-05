Community members are invited to participate in the Santa Maria Public Library's upcoming Movie Talk video conference on April 8 for a discussion of the 2014 film "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
Directed by Wes Anderson, the quirky storyline of "The Grand Budapest Hotel" recounts the life and escapades of a concierge at a high-class European hotel in the 1930s.
The free virtual movie discussion will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday. Those interested in joining can submit their name, email address and phone number via email to sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org, or by calling 805-925-0994.
Limited DVD and Blu-ray copies of "The Grand Budapest Hotel" are available to be placed on hold and picked up at Santa Maria Library locations.
For more information about the event, contact the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
All Santa Maria Public Library branches now are open for indoor grab-and-go services. For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.