Santa Maria Public Library to discuss 'Julie and Julia' at January Movie Talk

Residents are invited to participate in the Santa Maria Public Library's next Movie Talk discussion on Jan. 14, which will focus on the 2009 film "Julie and Julia."

Featuring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, "Julie and Julia" tells the story of renowned chef Julia Childs' life in Paris, and her connection to a chef in Queens who sets out to make every dish in Childs' cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."

Those interested in participating in the 2 p.m. discussion can submit their name, email address and phone number via email to sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org, or by calling 805-925-0994.

DVD copies of "Julie and Julia" are available to be placed on hold and picked up at Santa Maria Library locations.

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service.

For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.

