The Santa Maria Public Library is creating a community reading program based on the book "True or False: A CIA Analyst's Guide to Spotting Fake News" after receiving a grant from the California State Library.
The $4,000 Book to Action grant will help the Santa Maria library purchase 200 copies of the book, written by Cindy L. Otis, for all branches and participating high school classrooms. It will also allow the library to provide a series of information literacy programs including literacy skills programs for adults and teens, a teen escape room and a live virtual event with the author.
According to city staff, the fund will enhance the library's goal of developing a series of measurable information literacy programs for teens and adults, as part of the Smart City/Safe City initiative, designed to inform and heighten public awareness at evaluating and assessing online information.
"True or False" will also be featured as the library's Valley Reads book club pick for the month of May.
For more information about the new reading program, call the library's youth services division at 805-925-0994.