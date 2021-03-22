Local residents are invited to celebrate National Library Week with the Santa Maria Public Library next month by participating in a guided craft activity over Zoom.
At 2 p.m. April 7, registered community members ages 18 and older can join library staff on the video call for a guided craft activity using recycled books, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
To participate, community members must register online via the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library to receive an activity kit with necessary materials.
Each kit includes a recycled book, a bookmark to color, a book to enjoy and a list of library services, van de Kamp said.
Registration begins Thursday, with kits available at the Main Branch Library from March 29 to April 3 during sidewalk pickup hours — 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.