The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting the community to an Oct. 9 panel focused on affirming sexual orientation, gender identity and expression in recognition of National Coming Out Day.
The presentation, hosted by library and the Santa Maria branch of the American Association of University Women, takes place from 10 a.m. to noon in Shepard Hall at the Main Branch Library.
Featured presenters will include GALA Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo, House of Pride and Equality in Santa Maria, and the Central Coast Coalition of Inclusive Schools.
No registration for the event is required, but seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
National Coming Out Day is Oct. 11. October is also LGBT History Month.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions can be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.