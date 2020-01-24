Santa Maria Public Library to celebrate Black History Month

Santa Maria Public Library will celebrate Black History Month, starting Feb. 1, with a special display and a “Dream” Tree that visitors can add to.
A learning display about Martin Luther King Jr. and other important African-American leaders will be set up in the Youth Services area.
You have free articles remaining.
Library visitors also can write or draw their greatest hopes and dreams to be placed on the “I Have a Dream” Tree as part of a free program that will run the entire month of February.
Library hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services Department at 805-925-0994, ext. 1505.