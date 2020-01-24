Santa Maria Public Library to celebrate Black History Month

Santa Maria Public Library will celebrate Black History Month, starting Feb. 1, with a special display and a “Dream” Tree that visitors can add to.

A learning display about Martin Luther King Jr. and other important African-American leaders will be set up in the Youth Services area.

Library visitors also can write or draw their greatest hopes and dreams to be placed on the “I Have a Dream” Tree as part of a free program that will run the entire month of February.

Library hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services Department at 805-925-0994, ext. 1505.

