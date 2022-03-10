The Black Gold Cooperative Library System, used by the Santa Maria Public Library, has begun a realignment that will better connect Central Coast libraries, according to officials.
Member libraries, ranging from Paso Robles to Santa Barbara, will begin the multistep process over the next several months. There will be a few changes in services over that time, library officials said.
As of March 1, all renewals on borrowed materials were suspended temporarily to allow for materials to be returned to their original library. On April 19, new holds will be suspended as data is migrated into new circulation software.
Beginning April 25, library members will have access to the customized catalogs of Black Gold member libraries throughout the Central Coast.
According to library officials, the goal is to be better positioned to engage with their community and to meet their information needs.
Questions may be directed to the Library's Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 9563.