Valley Reads, the Santa Maria Public Library's monthly book club, will discuss "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 23 in the Learning Center.
The book follows the rivalry of two magicians, Prospero the Enchanter and A.H. Wanting to best the other, they each take an apprentice to train for an exhibition of magic. However, the stakes may be too high.
Free coffee will be served.
To join the book club, which meets the fourth Tuesday of the month, sign up at the Information Desk on the second floor of the library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.