Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Santa Maria Public Library will offer its adult coloring program twice during September, with sessions on Wednesday and Sept. 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall.

The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color. All materials are provided for use during the program including colored pencils, colorful markers and a variety of colorful gel pens.

Signups are not required, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags