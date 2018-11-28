Try 1 month for 99¢

Around 10 community members gathered Wednesday at the Santa Maria Public Library to de-stress with art supplies during the library's Adult Coloring Program. 

Wednesday's coloring activity — which was sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library — was designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants were offered a selection of pictures and postcards to color along with materials like colored pencils, colorful markers and an assortment of colorful gel pens.

The next coloring program will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Shepard Hall in the library.

The library — 421 S. McClelland St. — is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sunday. 

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

