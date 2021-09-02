The Santa Maria Public Library is resuming its Homework Help program for students in grades K-6, along with a Tech Help program for residents seeking to access digital library resources.
In-person Homework Help sessions are available only at the Main Branch Library from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis. Masking and social distancing will be required, and parents must remain in the library during their child's session, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
In addition, 30-minute virtual sessions will be available for youth from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Appointments for up to two sessions per day can be scheduled by emailing Youth Services Librarian Jenn Harmer at jharmer@cityofsantamaria.org.
The Homework Help program will be inactive from Dec. 20 to Jan. 7, according to van de Kamp.
The Tech Help program also will be available at the Main Branch Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 11. Residents can learn to access free e-books and audiobooks with their library card via apps, or receive general guidance related to installing apps, setting up an email address and ensuring online privacy.
To schedule a 25-minute session, residents can contact the Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions, or applications that require users to input sensitive information will not be included in the program.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information about library locations, hours and services, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
Local leaders in the business, nonprofit, medical and education sectors were recognized for their contributions to the community during the Sa…