Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria Inc. and the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation have awarded a $1,000 grant to the city's public library system to fund the creation of youth Native American Heritage Celebration packs.
In celebration of Native American Heritage Month in November, each pack provides information on local Native American heritage sites and where to visit to learn more about local tribes, as well as a book written by a Native American author.
"The books and packs will encourage children to understand and respect people from diverse cultures and backgrounds, and connect families to the library and community," city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
The packs are available this month at the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Cuyama library branches, and via the Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile, according to van de Kamp.
Questions may be directed to Librarian II Kaela Villalobos in the Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.