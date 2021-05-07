Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria Inc. has awarded the Santa Maria Public Library a $1,000 grant in support of the library's Summer Reading Program.
The program offers a fun way for children and families to read throughout the summer and is open to people of all ages, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"Funds will be used to provide incentives for Summer Reading Program participants in Santa Maria Public Library locations," van de Kamp said.
Running from June 1 to July 31, the summer program will be offered at all five library branches in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Cuyama and Orcutt, as well as the SMPL To Go Bookmobile, van de Kamp said.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program, call the library information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.