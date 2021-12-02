Santa Maria Public Library patrons can now access a package of online programs focused on job training, skill building, test preparation and professional development funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The group of online services, referred to as CAreer Pathways, is free for all California library users for at least the next year, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Patrons have access to services from top online learning companies including Coursera, GetSetUp, LearningExpress, LinkedIn Learning, Northstar Digital Literacy and Skillshare. The programs are available in multiple languages, and can be accessed with a library card.
Residents can access the aforementioned programs by visiting cityofsantamaria.org/library and selecting the Job Resources option listed under the Research tab on the left side of the page. The resources will also be shared more prominently on the library's webpage in the coming weeks.
An annual subscription to a handful of such services would normally cost over $1,000, demonstrating the value of the free access, van de Kamp said.
The program is partially sponsored by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the primary source of federal support for libraries and museums throughout the country.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Public Library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.