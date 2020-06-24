Santa Maria Public Library prepares to offer curbside pickup, Bookmobile services

The library also will be able to bring back four limited-service employees to staff the curbside sites after 22 employees were furloughed at the end of March along with several other limited-service city staff in Recreation and Parks, Community Development and other departments.

The remainder of the staff will likely be brought back once the county permits the library to reopen, according to Britton.

Santa Maria Library Bookmobile

Along with preparing stacks of holds for pickup, the library has been preparing a shipment of over 1,000 new books to stock the Bookmobile, which will travel throughout the city to introduce library services to the public.

The Bookmobile project began two years ago, according to City Librarian Mary Housel, and was funded by various grants through the Santa Maria Library Foundation.

The 25-foot van will be brought to the library on Friday and filled with materials next week, she said.