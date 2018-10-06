The Santa Maria Public Library will hold a succulent plant exchange from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 in Shepard Hall, located on the first floor.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Attendees are asked to bring pest-free clippings of favorite succulents to trade and share with other succulent lovers.
"This is an excellent opportunity to share information and succulent tips with others who share this passion," said a library spokesperson.
"Succulents are an eco-friendly and water-smart gardening concept. They are not only easy to grow, but require minimal watering and maintenance," the spokesperson added. "As an added bonus, they come in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes to fit into people’s busy lifestyles."
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.