Try 3 months for $3

The Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie "Interstellar, rated PG-13, at 3 p.m. April 15 in Shepard Hall.

This event is free and no tickets are required.

In the 2014 film, starring Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain and Hathaway, a team of explorers travels through a wormhole in space in an attempt to ensure humanity's survival. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.

The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags