The Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie "Interstellar, rated PG-13, at 3 p.m. April 15 in Shepard Hall.
This event is free and no tickets are required.
In the 2014 film, starring Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain and Hathaway, a team of explorers travels through a wormhole in space in an attempt to ensure humanity's survival. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain.
Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.