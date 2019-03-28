The Santa Maria Public Library will continue to offer its free adult coloring program twice next month on Wednesdays -- April 10 and April 24 -- from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Learning Center.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color.
All materials are provided for use during the program, including colored pencils, colorful markers and a wide variety of colorful gel pens.
Sign-ups are not required, but seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.