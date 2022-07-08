The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with World Financial Group to provide four free financial literacy workshops.
Financial professionals Naomi and Randy Altergott will be in Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St., on Tuesday evenings at 4 p.m. to teach the courses. WFG's goal is to help people understand how their money works and avoid financial pitfalls.
The topics and dates include:
- "Preparing with proper protection" on July 12
- "Your health and wealth" on July 19
- "Understanding asset accumulation strategies" on July 26
- "Fulfilling long-term goals" on Aug. 2
The workshops are free and patrons interested in attending can register on the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.