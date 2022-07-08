The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting families with children ages 18 months to 3 years old to join an interactive and imaginative program using play, stories and songs.
The three-part series will held in conjunction with Pyjama Drama, an international organization specializing in using drama and acting in early education. The first session will be held July 11, at 11 a.m. at the library's Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland Street.
Questions about the program may be directed to the library's Youth Services division at 805-925-0994 ext. 8564.