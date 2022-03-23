Kids can earn free food through In-N-Out Burger's Cover to Cover reading program at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Through April 16, children ages 4 through 12 can participate by picking up a reading log at any library branch and tracking their reading progress.
For every five books read, participants will earn a certificate, good for one free cheeseburger or hamburger at any In-N-Out restaurant. Children can earn up to three certificates.
Questions may be directed to the library's youth services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.