Writing activity kits for youths ages 6 and up are available for pickup at the Santa Maria Public Library next week.
Each pack contains a journal, writing prompts, and other activities to help inspire ideas and remove the pressure for young writers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Online registration for kits is available via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994 beginning Saturday. Kit pickup begins the same day and lasts through Feb. 27 during sidewalk pickup hours at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the library are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information about library branch locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.