Families are invited to register for youth writing packs offered by the Santa Maria Public Library during the month of April.
Packs include a journal and writing activities meant to inspire and assist aspiring authors, and are available for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"Every three months, the writing packs will feature new and exciting projects designed to help authors strengthen the writing skills they already possess," he said.
Residents can register for packs beginning April 3, online via the library Events Calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994.
Packs will be available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library from April 3 to 10 during grab-and-go hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library Youth Services desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.