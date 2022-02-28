Story Time for Families — a series designed to encourage literacy — will be hosted at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Beginning March 2, each Wednesday at 4 p.m. children of all ages and parents are invited to the library for songs, fingerplays and stories in both English and Spanish.
Story Time will be held at the main library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., and is designed to build literacy skills and school readiness. The program will run through April 6.
For more information, contact the library’s youth services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.