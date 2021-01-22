This Valentine's Day, community members are invited to celebrate with grab-and-go kits containing books and craft materials from the Santa Maria Public Library.
The Main Branch Library will have a limited number of kits available, with no registration required, from Feb. 1 to 6 during sidewalk pickup hours, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the main branch are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Kits will contain five romance books and all the needed materials to transform a writing pen into a rose, van de Kamp said. At 3 p.m. Feb. 9, library staff will lead a Zoom demonstration of the craft.
Kits are limited to one per household.
Questions can be directed to library staff at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
For more information regarding library operations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.