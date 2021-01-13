Santa Maria Public Library offers Teen Anime Club meeting, activity packs

Teens interested in anime, manga and comics are invited to participate in the virtual January meeting of the Santa Maria Public Library's Teen Anime Club and pick up an accompanying activity pack.

Registration and pickup of activity packs will be open from Jan. 16 to 22, with the Teen Anime Club meeting scheduled to take place over Zoom at 4 p.m. Jan. 25.

Those who attend the club meeting will get to discuss their favorite anime and movies, eat snacks and play games for chances to win more prizes, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Residents can register for the team program online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994.

Activity packs will include a book, a craft and something yummy, van de Kamp said. After registering, packs can be picked up at the Main Branch during sidewalk service hours from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment only, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service.

For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

