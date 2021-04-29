Santa Maria families with early learners are invited to attend a weekly virtual story time event through the Public Library with a one-time registration.
Live story time is held over Zoom from 4 to 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday, with songs, play and stories in both English and Spanish, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"Story time is designed to build literacy skills and school readiness, all while having a great time," van de Kamp said.
Patrons can register for story time events online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.
Registration is required to receive the event Zoom link, van de Kamp said.
For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.