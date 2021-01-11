Santa Maria Public Library offers preschool craft packs

The Santa Maria Public Library's Youth Services staff is offering craft packs full of creative activities to local families with preschoolers, according to a city spokesman.

Registration for packets is available this week on the library Events Calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994.

Pickup for craft packs will take place during sidewalk service hours at the Main Branch Library from Jan. 16 to 22, spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. Sidewalk service hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment only, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service.

For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.

