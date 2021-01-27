Families with children ages 3 to 10 are invited to pick up craft packs from the Santa Maria Public Library this week and make animals out of heart shapes, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Registration for craft packs is available beginning Saturday via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994.
Along with craft packs, registered families will be invited to the library's weekly virtual storytime on Feb. 10 for the reading of "My Heart is Like a Zoo."
To request the book and follow along during storytime, check out the library catalog at www.blackgold.org, or call the library.
Following registration, packs can be picked up at the Main Branch Library in Santa Maria during sidewalk pickup hours, beginning Saturday and lasting through February.
Sidewalk pickup hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information about library operations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.