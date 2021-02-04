Youths from ages 4 to 12 are invited to pick up activity packs from the Santa Maria Public Library next week in celebration of Lunar New Year on Feb. 12.
Packs contain materials for two crafts focused on Lunar New Year traditions around the world, and will be available for pickup at all library branch locations, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
For pickup at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library, residents can register to receive a pack during sidewalk pickup hours from Feb. 6 to 13 by visiting the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library.
Sidewalk pickup hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Packs also will be available with no registration required at the Guadalupe, Orcutt, Cuyama and Los Alamos branch libraries, as well as the library Bookmobile. Supplies are limited.
For more information, contact the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564. Information regarding library locations and hours is available at cityofsantamaria.org/library.