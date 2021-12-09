Community members in need of a quiet place to wrap holiday gifts are invited to utilize free supplies at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library's gift wrapping station over the next two weeks.
The gift wrapping station will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 to 23. Residents can bring their gifts and use library supplies including scissors, wrapping paper, tape, ribbon and gift tags in a designated workspace.
Usage of the service is free and no registration is required. Supplies and space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.