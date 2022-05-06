The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with the Tri-County Regional Energy Network to offer tool kits to help patrons make their homes more energy efficient.
On Saturday, in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St., staff will offer a free demonstration of the tool kit at 10:30 a.m.
Each toolbox includes tools and other measuring devices to improve energy efficiency. They also include LED lightbulbs, outlet gaskets, weather stripping and water leak detection tablets. The kits are available for checkout from the library.
Patrons interested in participating in the workshop may register by visiting the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994.