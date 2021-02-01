Grab-and-go book bags featuring Black authors and characters will be available at the Santa Maria Public Library next week in celebration of Black History Month.
Each bag will contain four books, as well as a reading list featuring prominent Black and African-American authors, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
A limited number of bags will be available for pickup, with no registration required, from Feb. 8 to 13 at the Main Branch Library during sidewalk pickup hours.
Sidewalk hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information about library operations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Series: Recent Santa Maria City Council coverage
Read this collection of stories on Santa Maria City Council from the past year. Read all of our coverage of local government in the Santa Maria Valley on SantaMariaTimes.com.
Approximately 600 community members joined a virtual question-and-answer session with Santa Maria Police Chief Marc Schneider on Thursday, wit…
Attempts by neighboring homeowners to halt an affordable housing project on West Battles Road were rejected by the Santa Maria City Council in…
The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public appeal hearing on Tuesday about a project permit for Centennial Gardens, a low-income housing …
The city of Santa Maria will receive reimbursements for work on a Highway 101/135 interchange project through a recently approved agreement wi…
The Santa Maria City Council has taken the first step in establishing a new ordinance to regulate the activity of sidewalk vendors in the city…
The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public appeal hearing regarding a project permit for Centennial Gardens, a low-income housing complex…
An independent report of the Santa Maria Police’s use-of-force review and other internal processes released earlier this month gave a largely …
Todd Tuggle has been appointed to serve as Santa Maria's interim fire chief, filling the role Leonard Champion will leave upon his retirement …
After winning the District 1 seat on the Santa Maria City Council in November, Carlos Escobedo was sworn in Tuesday as the district's first-ev…
The 24th year of Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest came to an end Friday with the announcement of the conte…
Gathering outside Santa Maria City Hall following the City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, city officials hosted a virtual Christmas tree …
The Santa Maria City Council decided in a split vote Tuesday night to maintain a zero limit on campaign contributions in local elections, with…
Santa Maria will receive more than $960,000 in a second round of COVID-19 federal CARES Act funding that will allow for increased rental assis…
Carlos Escobedo will be the first District 1 representative on the Santa Maria City Council after gaining the lead in a four-person race, with…
Financial reports for the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year in Santa Maria indicate mostly conservative spending across city department…
Santa Maria civic leaders discussed economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted examples of the city’s resiliency and accompl…
Preisker Park improvements, city sidewalk renovations, and funds for housing and shelter services will be prioritized for Community Developmen…
Fifty Santa Maria residents connected with seven candidates running for mayor and City Council seats in this year's general election during a …
After nearly 50 years of public service in Santa Maria, including 12 years as a councilman, Mike Cordero is ready to get back on the dais for …
The Santa Maria City Council will not implement grand jury recommendations related to tracking and mitigating juvenile gang activity, citing b…
While financial reports for Santa Maria confirm significant economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, small upward trends in …
Through gradual zoning changes and permit adjustments, members of the Santa Maria City Council and Planning Commission are taking steps toward…
As the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department takes the reins in investigating and responding to a COVID-19 outbreak among agricultural…
After Santa Maria code enforcement officials were directed by county health officials to increase enforcement against health code violations i…
Santa Maria officials agreed to take stronger action Tuesday to encourage compliance with health orders and collaborate with the Santa Barbara…
Following community outcry against plans to keep the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center closed through 2021, the pool now is set to partially reopen t…
The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday approved the 2020-22 budget, with adjustments to provide further funding to the library, Paul Nelson A…