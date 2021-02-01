Grab-and-go book bags featuring Black authors and characters will be available at the Santa Maria Public Library next week in celebration of Black History Month.

Each bag will contain four books, as well as a reading list featuring prominent Black and African-American authors, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

A limited number of bags will be available for pickup, with no registration required, from Feb. 8 to 13 at the Main Branch Library during sidewalk pickup hours.

Sidewalk hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about library operations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.