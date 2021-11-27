Registration is now open for the Santa Maria Main Branch Library's winter crafting workshop for local adults taking place next Saturday.
The workshop will be held in the library's Shepard Hall from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 4. Materials for three different handmade craft options will be provided.
Patrons can register for the free event online via the library’s events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562. Seating is limited.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. The branch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
For more information about library hours and locations, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.