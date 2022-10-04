The City of Santa Maria Public Library announced a program that will provide real-time homework assistance from Brainfuse.
Resources are also available for adult learners seeking writing assistance, citizenship resources and other tools.
Brainfuse homework assistance is staffed by tutors familiar with state curriculum and standards.
This service is available 24 hours per day via laptop, tablet or phone and can be accessed through the Library’s website. Registration is required to use Brainfuse services.
Support for Brainfuse is provided in whole or in part by California State Library in partnership with the Pacific Library Partnership.
The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Hours of operation and more information about the library and its resources are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.