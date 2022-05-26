The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting caregivers with children ages 3 to 5 to relax with some morning yoga and story time.
Join library staff at 11 a.m. Friday in the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., for the opportunity to do some light yoga and breathing exercises accompanied by children's stories.
Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or towels.
For questions about yoga and story time or other youth events, contact the library's youth services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.