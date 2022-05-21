The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with professionals from World Financial Group to offer free workshops on financial literacy skills.
The first workshop will take place May 24 and is titled "Building Savings and Wealth." The second workshop, "Increasing Cash Flow and Managing Debt," will take place on May 31. Both workshops will be held at 4 p.m. in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Patrons interested in the free workshops may register by visiting the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.