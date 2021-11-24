The Santa Maria Public Library is encouraging residents to break out their books for the second Winter Adult Reading Program all next month.
During the program, participants who read a total of 600 minutes — or 10 hours — between Dec. 1 and 31 will be able to select a book from a preselected list as a prize, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Book prizes will be available for pickup from Jan. 3 to 15 at the Main Branch Library, located at 421 S. McClelland St. The branch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
As of this week, library patrons can register for the Adult Reading Program online through the reading challenge software Beanstack via cityofsantamaria.beanstack.org.
Questions may be directed to the library information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.