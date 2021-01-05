You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Public Library invites teens to make 2021 vision boards

Santa Maria Public Library invites teens to make 2021 vision boards

Santa Maria teens in junior high and high school are invited to make 2021 vision boards with supplies provided by the Santa Maria Public Library.

Registration is available through Saturday via the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994. 

Participants will receive a board, instructions and decorations to help visualize their goals for the year, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service. 

For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County
Local News

Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated

Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “the new reality.” Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to “the old reality”? Experts in various sectors say no.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News