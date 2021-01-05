Santa Maria Public Library invites teens to make 2021 vision boards

Santa Maria teens in junior high and high school are invited to make 2021 vision boards with supplies provided by the Santa Maria Public Library.

Registration is available through Saturday via the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994.

Participants will receive a board, instructions and decorations to help visualize their goals for the year, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service.

For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.

