To send a message of thanks to an active duty service member or veteran, community members got out their pens and participated in “Letters to Veterans” at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday.
The event, which was coordinated by library technician Jose Gaytan, featured a variety of cards, stickers, colored pencils and gel pens for community members to use for their letters.
Gaytan, who served in the Navy Reserve, said the letters would be delivered to a veteran or active duty service member through A Million Thanks, a national nonprofit that coordinates bulk letter deliveries to members of the military.
Santa Maria resident Beverly Scofield said she thought the event was wonderful.
“It gives some of us that don’t have a relative or friend in the service right now — it gives us a chance to touch somebody there,” Scofield said. “I lost a brother in the Vietnam War, so my heart is with all the troops.”
In her letter, Scofield said she would write about Santa Maria and her appreciation for the work of military members. “[I want to tell the veteran] that home is waiting for them. I hope they think about their home a lot to try to balance what they’re experiencing over there. Home is safety, family and everything wonderful.”
Sophia Flores, 8, was another community member who wrote a letter to a veteran. Flores said she was going to draw a picture and write a letter to thank the recipient for serving.