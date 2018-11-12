Try 1 month for 99¢

To send a message of thanks to an active duty service member or veteran, community members got out their pens and participated in “Letters to Veterans” at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday.

The event, which was coordinated by library technician Jose Gaytan, featured a variety of cards, stickers, colored pencils and gel pens for community members to use for their letters.

111218 Letter to Veterans 02.jpg
Beverly Scofield writes a letter during "Letters to Veterans" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Scofield said she wanted to write in memory of her brother, who died fighting during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam.

Gaytan, who served in the Navy Reserve, said the letters would be delivered to a veteran or active duty service member through A Million Thanks, a national nonprofit that coordinates bulk letter deliveries to members of the military.

Santa Maria resident Beverly Scofield said she thought the event was wonderful.

“It gives some of us that don’t have a relative or friend in the service right now — it gives us a chance to touch somebody there,” Scofield said. “I lost a brother in the Vietnam War, so my heart is with all the troops.”

In her letter, Scofield said she would write about Santa Maria and her appreciation for the work of military members. “[I want to tell the veteran] that home is waiting for them. I hope they think about their home a lot to try to balance what they’re experiencing over there. Home is safety, family and everything wonderful.”

Sophia Flores, 8, was another community member who wrote a letter to a veteran. Flores said she was going to draw a picture and write a letter to thank the recipient for serving.

111218 Letter to Veterans 04.jpg
Sophia Flores, 8, writes a letter during the "Letters to Veterans" event at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

