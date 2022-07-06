The Santa Maria Public Library will host the interactive performance series "Ancient Homelands: Native Music from North, Central and South America." The presentations will feature music in both English and Spanish.
On July 8, performer Martin Espino will be at the bookmobile stop at Rotary Centennial Park, 2637 S. College Dr., and will perform again at 11 a.m. in the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., the next day.
For more information please call the Library's Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.