The Santa Maria Public Library will host a plant exchange Saturday for succulent lovers to trade and share their favorite varieties.
The free, all-ages event will run from 11 a.m. to noon at Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the main library branch, 421 S. McClelland St.
The exchange will not only be a chance to trade plants but to share information and growing tips with others. Succulents are eco-friendly and water-smart plants, requiring minimal maintenance and watering to grow. They come in a wide variety of colors, shapes and sizes to fit any gardener's needs.
Questions about the event may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.