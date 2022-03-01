The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting children from age 5 to 8 who want to explore theater to its Let's Play! With PCPA event today and Thursday.
The theater event, slated for 4 p.m. both days in the library's Altrusa Theater, allows kids to use bodies, voices and imaginations to explore fantastical stories and become superheroes. No prior experience is required.
In partnership with PCPA, the one-hour introduction to theater is inspired by the children's book "Pulpo Guisado" by Eric Velasquez.
There are no registration requirements for the events, and questions may be directed to the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.