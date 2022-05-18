The Santa Maria Public Library will host a free, do-it-yourself workshop for adults where patrons can make their own jewelry racks.
From 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, library staff will demonstrate how to make a jewelry rack using a repurposed picture frame. Participants will have the opportunity to tailor their racks with a variety of techniques.
The workshop is free and all materials will be provided.
The lesson will be held in the library's Shepard Hall at 421 S. McClelland St.
Registration is required as space is limited. Those wishing to sign up can visit the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.