The Santa Maria Public Library is offering tech help on two upcoming Saturdays so patrons can better access resources.
Participants can meet one on one with a staff member for a 25-minute instructional session during the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 17. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Participants can learn how to access and download e-books and audiobooks using apps available for free with a library card. Library users can receive guidance on topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices to ensure online privacy, according to a library spokesman.