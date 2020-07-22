Santa Maria Public Library hoping to roll out Bookmobile despite COVID-19 challenges

With a bright green and blue exterior, shelves inside waiting to hold over 1,000 books, and amenities such as a doorbell and sneeze guard, the Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile is nearly ready to hit the streets.
However, challenges posed by COVID-19 may prevent the 25-foot mobile library from being used to the extent staff envisioned, at least for now.
According to City Librarian Mary Housel, the Bookmobile project began two years ago, with the hope of providing library resources to those who may not be able to access a library on their own.
The Sprinter Freightliner van, which the library obtained last week, is intended to be parked in different parts of the city, where up to three people can enter at a time to use computers, access story time events and check out materials, Housel said.
Due to social distancing requirements, however, library staff are trying to craft a new plan.
"We have a safety plan we submitted to the city Risk Management Program to approve, allowing for one person [inside] at a time," Housel said Monday. "It hasn't been approved yet."
Housel worries that if they are not able to reach enough people through the Bookmobile, they may fail to fulfill grant requirements for the project.
"We have outcomes we stated we would meet ... getting a lot of new library cards issued, getting new library users or first-time users, and offering a certain number of programs for family literacy with the Central Coast Literacy Council," Housel said.
The Bookmobile is funded by grants through the Santa Maria Library Foundation, including from the Woods Family Foundation, Roy & Ida Eagle Foundation, Noontime Rotary Santa Maria and Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria.
Despite current restrictions that may prevent the Bookmobile from being used the way staff imagined, the vehicle still could be utilized as a checkout spot for materials and a mobile hotspot, Housel said.
Staff members are hoping to show it to the public soon, once it has been filled with materials and a plan for safe use has been established.
"We'll have to play it by ear ... There's a lot we can consider, whatever the COVID restrictions are," Housel said.
