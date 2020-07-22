Santa Maria Public Library hoping to roll out Bookmobile despite COVID-19 challenges

With a bright green and blue exterior, shelves inside waiting to hold over 1,000 books, and amenities such as a doorbell and sneeze guard, the Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile is nearly ready to hit the streets.

However, challenges posed by COVID-19 may prevent the 25-foot mobile library from being used to the extent staff envisioned, at least for now.

According to City Librarian Mary Housel, the Bookmobile project began two years ago, with the hope of providing library resources to those who may not be able to access a library on their own.

The Sprinter Freightliner van, which the library obtained last week, is intended to be parked in different parts of the city, where up to three people can enter at a time to use computers, access story time events and check out materials, Housel said.

Due to social distancing requirements, however, library staff are trying to craft a new plan.

"We have a safety plan we submitted to the city Risk Management Program to approve, allowing for one person [inside] at a time," Housel said Monday. "It hasn't been approved yet."

Housel worries that if they are not able to reach enough people through the Bookmobile, they may fail to fulfill grant requirements for the project.

"We have outcomes we stated we would meet ... getting a lot of new library cards issued, getting new library users or first-time users, and offering a certain number of programs for family literacy with the Central Coast Literacy Council," Housel said.